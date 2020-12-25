Thousands without power, electric wires spark as Christmas storm slams tri-state area

A wicked holiday storm caused fallen trees, electric wires erupting into flames and thousands without power.

NEW YORK — Wicked weather struck the tri-state on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, causing power outages, fallen trees and damage.

Heavy downpours and strong wind speeds moved throughout in neighborhoods across the five boroughs as residents tried to ring in the holiday.

Instead, several of them saw flames coming from electrical wires in the area.

Firefighters scattered throughout the hardest-hit spots, putting out any active fires as electric companies also tried to combat vicious winds to restore power to thousands of customers throughout New York and New Jersey.

Many woke up to the mess Christmas morning, wreaking havoc on some holiday plans.

Putting together a hot holiday meal or opening presents with the lights on, will be put on hold, so clean up can begin.

New York outages:

As of 10 p.m., there were about 600 customers left without power in the five boroughs. Queens had the most with 435.

There are 2,156 customers without power in Westchester County.

PSE&G Long Island reported 368 customers without power in Nassau County, 149 in Suffolk.

Orange & Rockland reported 4,965 customers without power.

New Jersey outages:

As of 10 p.m., PSE&G reported 2,124 customers affected by power outages; over 1,100 of them are in Bergen County.

As of 10 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light reported 5,594 customers without power. Over 2,800 of those customers are in Monmouth County.

As of 10 p.m., Atlantic City Electric also reported over 1,900 customers without power.

Watches and warnings

High Wind Warnings and flood watches were previously issued. The warnings have since expired

Flood Warnings continue to be in effect in parts of New Jersey, as the heavy downpours, coupled with a melting snowpack, will cause flooding.

Most of the heavy downpours were east of the city by daybreak, but the showers lingered into Christmas morning. It will still be windy as well, but at least it will start to back down a bit. During the afternoon, there could be a few breaks of sun.

PIX11 Weather Producer Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.