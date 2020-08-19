Hundreds in New Jersey report power outages after storm moves through tri-state area

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lincroft nj outage.jpeg

Crews are working to clear out downed trees and wires in Lincroft, New Jersey Aug. 19, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of New Jersey residents reported power outages after a storm passed through the tri-state region Wednesday.

About 2,026Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) customers reported power outages as of 3 p.m. Earlier, the company reported more than 5,000 were without power.

PSE&G about 41 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. The utility company earlier reported over 2,000 customers had no power.

Rain and scattered storms moved through the tri-state area during the morning, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in New Jersey’s Monmouth County.

The warnings have since been permitted to expire.

Downed trees and wires have also been reported in several neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service.

The outages come about two weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, leaving millions without power for days. New Jersey was heavily affected by the storm. Statewide, the state’s three largest power companies reported outages affecting more than 1.3 million customers at one point.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC

@PIXWeather on Twitter