Hundreds in New Jersey report power outages after storm moves through tri-state area

Crews are working to clear out downed trees and wires in Lincroft, New Jersey Aug. 19, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of New Jersey residents reported power outages after a storm passed through the tri-state region Wednesday.

About 2,026Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) customers reported power outages as of 3 p.m. Earlier, the company reported more than 5,000 were without power.

PSE&G about 41 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. The utility company earlier reported over 2,000 customers had no power.

Rain and scattered storms moved through the tri-state area during the morning, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in New Jersey’s Monmouth County.

The warnings have since been permitted to expire.

Downed trees and wires have also been reported in several neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service.

The outages come about two weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, leaving millions without power for days. New Jersey was heavily affected by the storm. Statewide, the state’s three largest power companies reported outages affecting more than 1.3 million customers at one point.