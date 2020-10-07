The winds ease but expect a breezy Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A strong frontal boundary will cross the region Wednesday Night.

A couple of showers developed along it, but more importantly it is bringing a gusty wind. A Wind Advisory continues to be in effect until the early morning hours of Thursday. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible which could bring down a few tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

Any lingering showers will move out during the early evening hours of Wednesday. Through the night, the gusty winds will relax somewhat, but it will remain to be on the breezy side by daybreak on Thursday morning. Temperatures will be on the cool side with lows dropping into the lower 50s.

The sun will be out on Thursday, but it will remain to be on the breezy side. Gusts to 25 mph from the northwest will keep temperatures in the lower 60s during the afternoon.

A southerly flow will develop heading into Friday and that will allow the temperatures to recover. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. It will be sunny and very mild day with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

Most of Sunday will be fine as well but it won’t be as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds may be on the increase as what will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta approaches the region.

While it is early to get into specifics of the impacts of Hurricane Delta’s remnants, some rain could develop as early as Sunday night, and it will continue into much of Monday. A frontal boundary will then approach Tuesday and linger into Wednesday keeping the chance of rain into the middle part of the weekend.