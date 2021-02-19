The sun’s back, but so is the cold this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — After another gloomy day with more snow, the sun makes a return for the weekend.

It will also feature a gusty breeze making it feel cold, but the long-range forecast features a nice moderation in temperatures.

The last of the pesky snow tapers off early Friday evening as a storm system offshore finally heads further out to sea.

When all is said and done, Central Park received over 4 inches of snow while the rest of the region got as much as 4 to 9 inches. Skies will start to clear out overnight and untreated surfaces will remain slick as temperatures drop into the 20s.

The weekend features a lot of sun, but it will remain cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A gusty breeze on Saturday will make it feel like the teens early in the day, and in the 20s during the afternoon. Sunday may also have a frigid start with wind chills around 10 degrees, but the winds the back off making the afternoon feel more tolerable.

On Monday, a relatively weak storm approaches the Tri-State Region. It may start as snow at the onset, however milder air will move in allowing for a changeover to rain. At this point, no accumulations are expected as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

A southwesterly wind develops through the middle part of next week. That will allow temperatures moderate into the upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is even a chance that we may hit 50 degrees by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIXWeather on Twitter