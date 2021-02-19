The sun’s back, but so is the cold this weekend

NEW YORK — After another gloomy day with more snow, the sun makes a return for the weekend.

It will also feature a gusty breeze making it feel cold, but the long-range forecast features a nice moderation in temperatures.

The last of the pesky snow tapers off early Friday evening as a storm system offshore finally heads further out to sea.

When all is said and done, Central Park received over 4 inches of snow while the rest of the region got as much as 4 to 9 inches. Skies will start to clear out overnight and untreated surfaces will remain slick as temperatures drop into the 20s.

The weekend features a lot of sun, but it will remain cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A gusty breeze on Saturday will make it feel like the teens early in the day, and in the 20s during the afternoon. Sunday may also have a frigid start with wind chills around 10 degrees, but the winds the back off making the afternoon feel more tolerable.

On Monday, a relatively weak storm approaches the Tri-State Region. It may start as snow at the onset, however milder air will move in allowing for a changeover to rain. At this point, no accumulations are expected as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

A southwesterly wind develops through the middle part of next week. That will allow temperatures moderate into the upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is even a chance that we may hit 50 degrees by Wednesday.