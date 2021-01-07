The dry stretch continues as a storm passes to the south

NEW YORK — The tranquil pattern continues.

An area of high pressure that has settled in the Midwest will slowly drift eastward. A system that will produce snow across parts of the south will stay well south keeping the tri-state region dry as we head into the weekend. What is left for us are temperatures that have been running slightly above normal.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. Expect overnight lows to drop to around 30 degrees. Typically, we should end up in the upper 20s.

Friday will features a lot of sunshine for much the day. A few high clouds could develop as the storm in the south heads out to sea. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s.

As the storm heads off shore, it will take a slight turn to the north, but it will remain well off shore on Saturday. We will remain dry, but there will be a couple more clouds around during the day. A northerly breeze will also develop bring temperatures back down to around 40 during the day.

Sunday remains quiet. Skies will feature more sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

Next week starts out dry, but we are watching another system that could brush the coast late on Tuesday and into Wednesday. It is early but it bring some rain, with inland areas possibly getting a little bit of a wintry mix or snow.