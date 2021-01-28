The deep chill arrives Friday

NEW YORK — The coldest air in nearly a year arrives Thursday night as high pressure drives down arctic air across the region.

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued well north as it may feel colder than -15 degrees. Frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes in those conditions. The city may not be in the advisory, but that does not mean we will miss out in the brutal cold.

Northwesterly winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph across the region Thursday night allowing temperatures to dive into the teens. The strong gusty winds will make feel more like 0 in the city while many surrounding suburbs will have sub-zero wind chills.

The sun will be out all day on Friday, but that northwesterly wind will persist. The actual temperatures may only climb into the mid 20s, but it will feel no better than 10 degrees during the day.

The winds will slowly start to ease, but it will remain frigid Friday night as the wind chills stay in the single digits overnight, then climb toward 20 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

The arctic air will stick around on Sunday, but we are also watching a developing storm system that has the potential to bring a considerable amount of snow for the Tri-State Region.

Broadly speaking, we see snow developing sometime between late on Sunday or Monday morning. Depending on the track, we see coastal sections changing over to rain for a period, while inland areas stay as snow.

The storm looks to have a slow exit and cold air will pour in behind the system allowing the coastal sections to change back to snow before it finally tapers off some time on Wednesday.

This is a very complex storm and being that it is several days away gives us time to figure out many factors including, but not limited to, the exact timing of the start, the changeover period, the end, and the snow amounts.