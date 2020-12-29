The chill sticks around Wednesday

NEW YORK — The chill is sticking around.

An area of high pressure continues to build in across the region keeping us dry and cold for one more day. A weak frontal boundary could bring some morning showers on New Year’s Eve. The rest of the day and evening stays dry.

On New Year’s Day, a vigorous system will pass through the Ohio Valley and into Canada, but it will allow rain to develop and continue into Saturday morning.

It will be a chilly Tuesday night under a full moon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s, with some spots going down in the teens. The winds will back off so wind chills will be less of a factor.

On Wednesday, temperatures will moderate back toward 40 degrees during the day. After mostly sunny start, clouds will be on the increase especially during the afternoon.

A weak cold front will pass through late early on New Year’s Eve bringing the chance of some light showers through the morning hours. During the afternoon, skies should partially clear out with temperatures in the mid 40s.

When the ball drops in Time Square on, temperatures will likely be near 40 degrees. Wind chills will likely be in the upper 20s.

As for New Year’s Day, it may be a dry and cloudy start in the morning, but rain will develop during the day and continue into the night. A persistent easterly wind will keep temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. On Friday night, a warm front will lift through and that may allow temperatures to hold or even rise past 40 degrees during the period.

The showers will taper off Saturday morning, but the southerly flow will continue. That will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 50s. The warmth will be short-lived as cold air will rush in by Saturday night.

Sunday will be colder and blustery with wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning. Daytime highs will only be in the lower 40s. We have to watch if a system off shore could bring back the chance of showers late in the day.

