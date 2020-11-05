The autumn warmth continues!

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The sunny stretch will continue into the weekend.

A large area of high pressure has settled across the eastern two-thirds of the nation keeping us dry. Temperatures will continue to be on the mild side as a warm southwesterly wind continues around the high and we could potentially hit 70 degrees as we enter the weekend.

Thursday night will feature some clouds as a weak upper-level disturbance passes through the region. Those clouds will act as a blanket keeping the mild air around into the overnight hours. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s. Some patchy fog could develop across coastal sections during the wee hours of the morning.

The workweek ends with more of what will start to sound like a repeating record. It will be a gorgeous and sunny day as temperatures could possibly hit 70 degrees for many. Across coastal sections, temperatures could end up on the cooler side as the winds will come right off the ocean.

The sun continues to reign supreme during the weekend. The southwesterly winds will continue to bring the temperatures up toward 70 on Saturday. On Sunday, a sea breeze could develop earlier in the day and that may cap temperatures back into the upper 60s.

We remain warm and dry through the early part of next week. The next chance for showers may hold off until the mid to latter part of next week as a slow-moving cold front approaches.