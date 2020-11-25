Thanksgiving day in the tri-state area looks rainy

NEW YORK — It is shaping up to be a soggy Thanksgiving Day, as a storm system slides into the region from the Ohio Valley.

Rain will develop during the Wednesday overnight period and continue into Thursday morning before it gradually tapers off in the afternoon. We stay dry through the extended holiday weekend, but another storm will approach early next week.

Wednesday evening will be the calm before. It will stay dry with cloudy skies. The showers will develop after midnight, perhaps getting steadier after 3am. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s through the period.

The rain could be heavy at times during the morning on Thanksgiving. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. During the afternoon, the rain should taper off, but it will still feel damp into the evening hours.

As much as half an inch of rain is expected in general, some spots could approach an inch wherever the heavier downpours develop. Despite the unsettled conditions, it will be a mild day as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Skies will partially clear out Thursday night leaving us with a dry Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the weekend remains nice. It will be partly to mostly sunny as an area of high pressure slides across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Heading into early next week, a potent storm system will develop on Monday and it could linger Tuesday. The main system will track inland making it a rain and wind event. There is a possibility of some wintry precipitation at the onset for areas well inland. We will have better details of this storm in the coming days.