Temperatures and the tropics heat up

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It’s a nice and pleasant start to the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s across the tri-state area.

The high at LaGuardia was 92 degrees, just two degrees shy of beating the 2019 and 2003 records. If you were out enjoying the sunshine, you may have noticed a few sun showers in the afternoon.

The radar picked up heavy downpours over Brooklyn during the 5 p.m. hour. We can’t rule out a few spotty evening showers followed by a partly cloudy sky and a low of 73 degrees in the city overnight.

Sunshine will return Sunday with highs near 86 degrees. Then hazy, hot and humid conditions are slated to return Monday and Tuesday. As of late, the National Weather Service hasn’t issued a heat advisory. However, that may change for some locations.

In the meantime, an air quality alert will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday in southern Connecticut. With temperatures expected to top out near 90, it will feel hotter when you factor in the heat and humidity. Expect a gradual cool down for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Laura and Marco could be teaming up in the coming days.

The last time two active tropical cyclones were in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time was on June 18, 1959, tropical storm Beulah and an unnamed tropical storm.

Prior to that, two cyclones made landfall within the 12am hour on September 15, 1933. One in Brownsville, Texas as a Category 3 hurricane and the other in Cedar Key, Florida as a tropical Storm.

Fast forward to the present, it looks like Marco and Laura could make landfall close to the same time. Each have already broken the records for earliest “L” and “M” storms.

Both storms stand a chance of making landfall as a category 1 hurricane. Water temperatures in the Gulf are averaging in the mid to upper 80s.

As of the 5 p.m. update, Marco is moving north-northwest at 13 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. Its center is positioned between Cuba’s west coast and the Yucatan Peninsula. As it moves into the Gulf, the storm is expected to strengthen.

Laura is moving across Hispaniola and the recent track shows the storm headed towards Cuba. The friction from these locations could weaken and slow the storm down a bit.

But like Marco, Laura is expected to strengthen to a category one storm once it moves into the Gulf. Based on the track, both storms could make landfall in Louisiana, Marco on Monday and Laura on Wednesday.

What’s interesting about these cyclones is that they could actually orbit each other. This is known as the Fujiwhara effect. When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center.

If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths.

In rare occasions, the effect is additive when the hurricanes come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones.