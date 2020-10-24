Temperature drop and some more rain Sunday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Get ready for a big dip!

You may need to turn up the heat tonight. A cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far. With overnight lows bottoming out around 44 degrees in the city, it will feel more like the upper 30s.

If you think that’s cold, it will feel even colder north and west of the city. Wind chills will be closer to the freezing mark.

In addition to the big chill, the unsettled weather pattern will dominate. The cold front will be followed by decreasing clouds. But the clearing will be short lived.

Moisture will arrive from the south bringing rain to the area sometime after 3 p.m. So, if you have any outdoor plans, try to get them done early in the day.

More rain is expected tomorrow night into Monday. Then expect plenty of clouds with a slight chance of a passing shower Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tracking the Tropics

We may have dodged a bullet with Epsilon, but we could get remnants from what could eventually become Zeta on Thursday.

Right now, Tropical Depression 28 is located 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba moving at 2 mph.

It will move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days and strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane early next week before making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday.

If the track holds, that would make it the sixth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. Louisiana has taken a beating this season in particular.

There were 11 tropical systems overall with five of them to come ashore in Louisiana. That includes hurricanes Laura and Delta as well as Tropical Storms Cristobal and Marco.

Blue Moon

Halloween falls on a Saturday. If you plan to take the kiddos trick-or-treating look up and check out the blue moon while you’re out.

It’s also the second full moon of the month. The last time this happened was March 2018. Fortunately, it looks like the sky will clear out allowing for a perfect view. As always, stay tuned for updates.