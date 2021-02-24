Taste of spring: Sunny, clear Wednesday with temps in the 50s

NEW YORK — After a damp, dreary Tuesday, we get our first taste of spring on Wednesday!

High pressure moves into the region today, bringing unseasonably mild temperatures and a break from precipitation.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 55 in the city and low-to-mid 50s in the suburbs. Some areas might even see temps near 60 degrees.

Later on, a cold front could bring a stray shower at night.

With much of the region having a snow-pack since the start of February, a lot of it will melt in the coming days as temperatures climb above freezing.

Cooler air filters in behind the front for Thursday and Friday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s as a brisk northwesterly wind develop.

On Saturday, a storm system will approach from the southwest. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to around 50, so it will be a rain event for most. For inland areas, it may start as some wet snow at the onset, but they should changeover to rain as well.

Most of Sunday is shaping up to be fine as temperatures climb into the lower 50s. A storm system should hold off until late Sunday night bringing back another round of rain that will linger into Monday morning.