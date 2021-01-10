Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 40s

There was a nice finish to the weekend Sunday with temperatures topping out a few degrees above normal across the city. If you missed the chance to see the triple conjunction, you’ll have another shot Sunday night. Clouds will continue to diminish allowing lows to dip into the upper 20s under mostly clear conditions. It’s the perfect set up for the celestial event.

Then sunshine returns Monday with highs mainly in the low 40s. You can get away without the heavy winter coat during the day, but you will need to bundle up during the overnight hours.

Additionally, the ongoing winter storm in Texas will shift eastward into parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley. The system will remain south of our area. There’s also another storm that’s slated to develop in the Great Lakes later in the week. But a high-pressure system combined with a southerly flow will keep the Tri-State are dry and mild.

However, don’t get too comfy because temperatures are expected to take another dive the following week. The polar vortex could weaken and send an arctic blast this way. For now, enjoy the unseasonable, mild daytime time highs. As always, stay tuned.

