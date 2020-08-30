Sunshine, low humidity return on Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After a few isolated storms Saturday night, sunshine dominated for the rest of the weekend. In addition to rain Saturday, the cold front ushered in cooler temps across the regions as highs struggled to reach 80 degrees across the city Sunday afternoon.

With a clear sky and diminishing winds on tap, expect overnight temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Then sunshine returns Monday afternoon with less humidity along with daytime highs in the 70s.

It looks like August will end on a dry note. However, humidity makes a comeback to kick off September along with periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs are slated to top out in the mid-70s. It stays pretty sticky and unsettled later in the week.

Tracking the Tropics

We are closely watching a few tropical waves that have a chance of developing.

There is an area of low pressure off the southeast coast that has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next few days. Fortunately, it’s not expected to make landfall in the U.S., but could cause rough seas.

Another area of low pressure west of the Windward Islands has a 70 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours, posing a threat to places like Jamaica and Central America.

Finally, there are a couple other storms off the coast of Africa that we are monitoring.

