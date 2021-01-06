Sunshine continues as we head toward weekend

NEW YORK — It remains quiet across the northeastern US as an area of high pressure keeps us dry for the rest of the week.

A system crossing through the deep south is will track to the south on Friday and into Saturday, but there were small indications that it could creep up coast.

A couple of clouds will stick around for Wednesday night. While it was rather breezy during the afternoon, the winds should diminish into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.

The rest of the week should feature abundant sunshine for the most part with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll continue to monitor that storm system that should pass well south Friday night into Saturday. If anything, it may give us a few more clouds on Friday and a part of Saturday.

As for the weekend, it looks to remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

Heading into next week, we are monitoring another system that could head up the coast. As of now, it doesn’t look impressive at this point, but it could give some rain and/or light snow during the middle part of the week.