Sunny Wednesday before the Christmas Eve storm

NEW YORK — It is shaping up to be a stormy Christmas Eve. A potent frontal system will cross through the region Thursday night bringing torrential downpours and damaging winds that could bring down some tree limbs. Power outages will be a concern as the winds will be whipping to over 60 mph in some cases. High Wind Warnings have been issued along coastal sections starting Thursday evening. Flood Watches have also been issued for the city, and points north and west, for Thursday night. They’ll last through Friday morning.

As for Wednesday night, a couple high clouds have already moved in. Through the course of the night, the clouds will be on the increase, but a southerly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s through the night.

It should stay dry Thursday morning with cloudy skies. A couple showers may move in during the afternoon, especially across areas north and west of the city. Winds will start to increase, already gusting to around 20-30 mph at times. The strong southerly flow will bring temperatures through the 50s during the day.

The temperatures will continue to climb toward 60 degrees in the evening, but this will be a volatile period as the cold front sweeps across the region. Heavy rain and winds gusting to 60 mph will be possible through the night. Winds this strong could bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages. The heavy rain coupled with the substantial snow melt from the mild temperatures will cause some flooding as well. As much as 2 inches of rain will be possible before it starts to taper off on Christmas morning.

It will be very mild early in the day on Christmas Day with temperatures near 60 degrees, but cold air will rush into the region as the front sweeps across the region. Expect temperatures to take a tumble into the 40s during the afternoon and into the 30s by the evening hours with wind chills already in the 20s.

By early Saturday morning, temperatures will finally bottom out with lows in the mid 20s, but it will feel more like the lower teens.

The chill will stick around through the weekend. Despite the mostly sunny skies, Saturday and Sunday will only have temperatures in the 30s during the day. Sunday will feel a little better as the winds is expected to calm down by then.