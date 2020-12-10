Sunny, warmer Thursday as temps continue to rise into the weekend

NEW YORK — After we saw light snow across the region Wednesday, things brighten up and warm up Thursday, and into the weekend.

High pressure moves to the south of our area Thursday, bringing a relief from the recent chilly temperatures.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a high temperature of 50 in the city and upper 40s in the suburbs.

The rest of the week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and even warmer temps.

Heading into the weekend, a complex area of low pressure will slide from the deep south into the Ohio Valley. There is some uncertainty with the exact timing, however we can say that there will be showers as early as Saturday afternoon or evening.

The showers will be on and off through the night and continue into Sunday. Despite the long duration, rainfall looks to be on the light side with as much as half an inch possible.

Colder air then moves in for the first part of the week. Monday will be a blustery day with highs in the 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. The winds should ease off by Tuesday, but expect temperatures to drop further into the lower 40s.