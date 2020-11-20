Sunny, warmer Friday after string of chilly days

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a string of frigid, winter-like days, temperatures rebound nicely Friday ahead of a mostly enjoyable weekend.

Friday will feature a lot of sunshine and that helps bring temperatures up into the 60s. The high will be around 63 in the city and also in the low 60s in the suburbs.

Temperatures will hold at around 60 on Saturday. A dry cold front will cross through during the day, but the cooler temperatures will hold off until Sunday.

Winds will shift more easterly on Sunday and that will bring in some clouds and temperatures will take a step back into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

A strong cold front will move in late Sunday night bringing the chance of showers. The front will be slow to depart keeping the risk of rain into the first part of Monday. Winds will shift southerly briefly bringing temperatures up into the upper 50s, but a shot of cold air will briefly move in for Tuesday. For that day, temperatures may only climb into the upper 50s.

There is not a lot of confidence with Thanksgiving forecast at this time. One of the long range models is indicating a storm system that could move in late on Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning. The other model slows the system down, delaying the start until late Thursday night.

We will monitor the forecast models as we get closer to the holiday.