One more gorgeous day before rain arrives

The gorgeous stretch continues. The temperatures in Central Park topped out at 75 degrees Monday, tying the previous record. Other reporting stations broke their previous records as well, but LaGuardia, in particular, smashed theirs. The airport topped out at 78 degrees, easily beating their previous record of 72 set back in 1986. The warmth continues for at least one more day, but a cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Skies will remain clear for Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s in the city. Elsewhere, expect overnight lows to go down into the 50s, with some spots in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will feature a few more clouds, but it will still be a wonderful day. Highs will climb back to around 70 in the city, while most areas will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night as a cold front approaches. Wednesday may start out dry, but showers should develop during the day and it will continue into the night. The rain could be heavy at times and rainfall amounts could exceed an inch or two across the region. A good southerly flow ahead of the front should keep temperatures on the warm side with highs in the upper 60s.

The rain will linger into Thursday, especially across southern sections. Eventually, the front should clear out during the afternoon and the sun will break through the clouds. Despite the passage of the front, it will remain mild with highs in the mid 60s.

Heading into Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will gradually cool down further into mid 50s. We will stay dry on Friday and Saturday, but a cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday.

