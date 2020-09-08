Sunny, warm and enjoyable Tuesday before humidity returns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure over the area gives us one more day of quiet, enjoyable weather before humidity and rain return later in the week.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 82 in the city, mid 80s over inland areas and low 80s in coastal spots.

Look for the warm weather to stay in place for Wednesday as temperatures reach the mid 80s. In addition, some locations could see a shower move through late in the day, but most areas should remain dry.

Humidity levels will be at their peak on Thursday and we’ll have a better chance of seeing some wet weather as well. We are not expecting an all-day rainout, but numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the area. Look for highs around 82 degrees.

We’ll then dry out on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Afternoon highs are only expected to be around 78 degrees and humidity levels will drop considerably. We’ll see more of the same on Saturday with a high of just 76 degrees.

The humidity briefly returns on Sunday and so do the showers and storms, but brighter and drier conditions will be seen on Monday. Look for temperatures to remain in the upper 70s.