Sunny, warm and enjoyable Tuesday before humidity returns

Weather

by: PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure over the area gives us one more day of quiet, enjoyable weather before humidity and rain return later in the week.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 82 in the city, mid 80s over inland areas and low 80s in coastal spots.

Look for the warm weather to stay in place for Wednesday as temperatures reach the mid 80s. In addition, some locations could see a shower move through late in the day, but most areas should remain dry.

Humidity levels will be at their peak on Thursday and we’ll have a better chance of seeing some wet weather as well. We are not expecting an all-day rainout, but numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the area. Look for highs around 82 degrees.

We’ll then dry out on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Afternoon highs are only expected to be around 78 degrees and humidity levels will drop considerably. We’ll see more of the same on Saturday with a high of just 76 degrees.

The humidity briefly returns on Sunday and so do the showers and storms, but brighter and drier conditions will be seen on Monday. Look for temperatures to remain in the upper 70s.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

@PIXWeather on Twitter