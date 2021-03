NEW YORK — We’re looking at another sunny day to wrap up this nice weekend.

Clear skies throughout the tri-state area Sunday with a high of 55, some wind coming out of the northwest is possible.

On Monday it’ll get warmer but the rain and further winds will also dominate the forecast.

By Wednesday, we may see one of the coldest days since early last year, as highs won’t even get out of the 30s.

Temps should pick up and the sun should return by next weekend.