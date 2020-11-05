Sunny, spring-like stretch of days ahead

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Starting Thursday we’ll see a stretch of spring-like sunny, warm days lasting into the weekend.

Thursday will feature generally sunny skies. Some high clouds will filter in during the afternoon. It will be an unseasonably warm day with a high of 70 in the city and low 70s in the suburbs.

Aside from a few patchy clouds, it will be a sunny day again on Friday. Temperatures remain to be on the mild side with highs holding around 70 degrees.

Through the weekend the sun and mild temps will hang around giving us gorgeous weather.

The next chance of rain will hold off until Wednesday when a cold front approaches. Despite the passage of the front, temperatures may not drop too much for the latter part of next week.