Sunny skies return for the workweek

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A weak cold front will move through the tri-state are overnight, bringing a few sprinkles and showers.

The front will move offshore on Monday, bringing a quick return to sunshine as high pressure moves back in. Monday’s high will be seasonable in the upper 70s, but it will be breezy at times as drier air rushes in.

A nice taste of fall takes us through the middle of the workweek.

Dry conditions will continue through Wednesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with low humidity, and high temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s.