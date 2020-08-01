Sunny skies kick off weekend before chance of rain returns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The weekend will kick off with sunny skies before a chance of showers returns on Sunday.

High pressure will pass to the north, bringing a pleasant northeasterly wind for much of Saturday. Sunny skies will send temperatures up into the mid-80s.

A storm system is expected to reach the area on Sunday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also turn more humid as winds will be coming from the south. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s.

Heading into the early part of next week, all eyes will be on Hurricane Isaias.

New York City is within the cone of uncertainty, indicating the storm could pass through the region on Tuesday. However, it’s still a bit too early to tell what path the hurricane will take.

For now, there will be rough surf and dangerous rip currents in the coming days, causing some beach erosion.