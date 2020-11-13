Sunny Saturday but showers return Sunday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a rainy stretch that has been around since Wednesday, dry and sunny conditions are on the way.

The slow moving cold front is finally heading out to sea as high pressure moves in. That will bring sunshine for Saturday.

On Sunday, a cold front could bring back the risk of scattered showers in the afternoon. Behind the front, much colder air will move into the region and it will stick around through the middle part of next week.

Skies will clear out Friday night as high pressure starts to move into the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in the city. Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine, but a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 50s. There will be a little bit of a breeze making it feel a touch cooler especially during the morning hours.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday morning. During the afternoon, some gusty showers will develop as a cold front sweeps across the region.

While heavy downpours will be a possibility, it will be a fast moving system minimizing the flood threat. A good southerly wind ahead of the front will bring temperatures up toward the 60 degree mark.

The cooling trend will then begin on Monday. Despite the sunny conditions, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s. It will also be a windy day making it feel more like the 40s during the afternoon.

On Tuesday, a reinforcing shot of cold air will approach the region. Along with it, some sprinkles, and maybe flurries, cannot be ruled out as temperatures aloft will be very cold. Daytime highs will end up in the upper 40s.

The core of the cold arrives on Wednesday. It will be a sunny day, but temperatures will only end up in the lower 40s during the day. Wind chills will be a factor, with feel like reading expected to hold in the lower 30s.

Heading the latter part of the week, temperatures will start to moderate as the winds calm down and a milder wind from the southwest develops. By Friday, the high temperature will return to the lower 50s under sunny conditions.