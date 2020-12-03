Sunny, mild Thursday before cold returns this weekend

NEW YORK — High pressure centered to our south offshore is bringing in some slightly mild temperatures to end the week. But a storm is gathering energy and moisture in the deep South, and it’ll be headed this way over the next 48 hours. A warm front brings a breeze and a chance of showers as we head into the afternoon on Friday. As the storm approaches, we’ll see the rain get steadier and heavier into Friday night and a good part of Saturday. The center of the storm passes off Long Island Saturday afternoon and the rain clears out by Saturday night, from west to east.

As the forecast progresses, it seems that the track of the system will be more to our south and east, which means it brings the precipitation more south and east as well. So areas to the north and west do not expect to get as much rain as the five boroughs or eastern Long Island.

We’re also watching any cold air that comes in during and behind the system. Some locales upstate and in New England could see a few inches of snow, but there is still a question as to how fast the cold air comes in behind the storm late Saturday for the tri-state area. Right now, flakes are possible with perhaps a very light to light accumulation for areas well outside the city.

Coastal locations may see some flakes Saturday on the back-end, but nothing of consequence as the cold air is not deep or fast enough to be a concern for accumulations.

After the storm passes, it’s quiet but colder. Sunday is blustery with highs in the 40s, and the rest of the week features sunshine with below normal temperatures.