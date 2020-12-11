Sunny, mild Friday ahead of a warmer weekend

by: PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Highs made it to around 50 degrees in the tri-state area Thursday, and they’ll likely rise even more Friday.

Mild temperatures will stick around for the weekend, but you may need an umbrella Saturday.

High pressure will slide offshore Friday, keeping the unseasonably mild air over our area to finish the week. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 in the city and in the mid 50s in the suburbs.

A warm front approaches for Saturday and that could touch off a few scattered showers throughout the day. Clouds remain Sunday and then a cold front comes through late Sunday night. This front also helps to keep a storm to our south.

The pattern brings high pressure briefly for Tuesday, and then a storm possibly gets going and it’s our first real snow threat of the season.

Highs this weekend are in the 50s, and then down to the 40s next week.

Most model guidance brings the coastal storm next week through the area around the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. It’s still up in the air what effects we get and where, if any. As usual, it’s all too early too tell, as the pattern needs to work its way through over the next few days.

