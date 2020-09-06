Sunny Labor Day with highs in the low 80s ahead

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Labor Day holiday weekend will end in the same way it began: with lots of sun and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The humidity will start to increase again on Tuesday, but it stays dry and mostly sunny.

On Wednesday, it’ll turn more humid, and a shower is possible late in the day.

Most of the rain and storm activity will hold off until Thursday, and it will linger into Friday as well.

High temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s all week.

