Sunny Labor Day with highs in the low 80s ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Labor Day holiday weekend will end in the same way it began: with lots of sun and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The humidity will start to increase again on Tuesday, but it stays dry and mostly sunny.

On Wednesday, it’ll turn more humid, and a shower is possible late in the day.

Most of the rain and storm activity will hold off until Thursday, and it will linger into Friday as well.

High temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s all week.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

@PIXWeather on Twitter