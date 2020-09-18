Sunny, fall-like weekend after a partly cloudy Friday

Weather

by: PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Autumn may not officially begin until Tuesday, but we’ll get an early taste of fall temps this weekend.

There were some overnight showers in the area as the remnants of Sally passed to the south of the region.

There could be a few leftover showers early Friday morning across Eastern Long Island. The rest of the region could still be on the cloudy side but the sun should return as skies clear heading into Friday afternoon. It will be cooler as northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weekend will feel like a fall preview. Many places across the region could start out with temperatures in the 40s in the morning. Temperatures will then only climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon despite having ample sunshine.

Monday will feature more of the same with sunny skies and highs holding in the mid 60s.

The official start of Autumn will be on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and it will be a breezy day. Featuring partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will moderate back into the lower 70s.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

Lomo Truck serving up Peruvian food in NJ

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

@PIXWeather on Twitter