Sunny, fall-like weekend after a partly cloudy Friday

NEW YORK — Autumn may not officially begin until Tuesday, but we’ll get an early taste of fall temps this weekend.

There were some overnight showers in the area as the remnants of Sally passed to the south of the region.

There could be a few leftover showers early Friday morning across Eastern Long Island. The rest of the region could still be on the cloudy side but the sun should return as skies clear heading into Friday afternoon. It will be cooler as northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weekend will feel like a fall preview. Many places across the region could start out with temperatures in the 40s in the morning. Temperatures will then only climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon despite having ample sunshine.

Monday will feature more of the same with sunny skies and highs holding in the mid 60s.

The official start of Autumn will be on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and it will be a breezy day. Featuring partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will moderate back into the lower 70s.