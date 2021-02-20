Sunny but frigid weekend on tap for NY, NJ

NEW YORK — You’ll need sunglasses and a scarf this weekend, as sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s prevail.

A gusty breeze on Saturday will make it feel like 15 degrees early in the day and 25 degrees during the afternoon. Sunday may also start off feeling well below freezing with the wind chill around 10 degrees, but the winds will back off making the afternoon more tolerable.

On Monday, a relatively weak storm approaches the tri-state area. It may start as snow, however, milder air will move in allowing for a changeover to rain. No accumulation is expected as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

A southwesterly wind is expected to develop through the middle part of next week. That will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is even a chance at hitting 50 degrees by Wednesday.