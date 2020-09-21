Week warms up as autumn begins

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Autumn will officially begin on Tuesday at 9:30 am, but temperatures will be on the climb instead of cooling down. A northeasterly wind will give us one more cool night before a milder wind develops for the rest of the week. A Frost Advisory has been issued for interior sections as those places will end up in the 30s. The jet stream will then lift heading into the middle part of the week allowing for a warming trend to develop.

Skies will remain clear Monday night as high pressure slides off the coast of New England. Expect temperatures around the city to go down to around 50. Surrounding suburbs will end up in the 40s and outlying interior sections will go down into the 30s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day, albeit on the breezy side. A secondary area of high pressure will develop in the Ohio Valley, keeping us dry. The westerly flow will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Temperatures will continue to be on the climb with highs nearing 80 by Thursday and Friday. A weak disturbance could add some clouds on Friday, but any precipitation associated with it will likely stay to the south.

The weekend won’t be as warm, but it will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.