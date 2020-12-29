Sunny but brisk Tuesday before mild mid-week temps

After a mild Monday, a weak frontal boundary will cool down things for Tuesday. The rest of the week will feature temperatures warming back up, but a storm system will bring some rain during the first day of 2021.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, but the persistent northwesterly winds will make it feel much colder. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s, but the blustery conditions will make wind chills stay in the mid to upper 20s throughout the day.

The winds will ease and shift more southwesterly on Wednesday. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should climb up back into the lower 40s.

Thursday will feature a few more clouds as another frontal boundary approaches. A nice southerly flow ahead of it should allow temperatures to climb toward 50 during the day, but a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Heading into the evening, it should dry out with partly cloudy skies. When the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, temperatures should be in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The new year looks to be initially dry with mostly cloudy skies, however a potent storm system will arrive with rain developing during the day. To the north there could be some icing to start, but temperatures will be on the climb, limiting any accumulations. For the rest of the region, the rain will continue and it could potentially be heavy through the afternoon and into the night before it tapers off Saturday morning.

Temperatures will likely be in the 40s for much of Friday, but it should climb late as a warm front lifts through. Temperatures could reach 50 during the evening hours.

Depending on how fast the trailing cold front approaches, temperatures could reach 60 once again by Saturday. Once the cold front passes, the temperatures should take a tumble back down into the 50s.

Sunday should be a quieter day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.