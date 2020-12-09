Sunny and trending milder for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — While there were a couple of flurries on Tuesday, Wednesday featured some light snow as a weak disturbance crossed through the region.

It was too warm along coastal sections for the snow to accumulate, there were reports of a half inch to just over an inch west across interior sections of New Jersey and points north. As the storm moved out to sea, milder air is on the move and that will bring temperatures back up toward 50 for the rest of the week.

Clouds will linger through Wednesday evening, but the skies will clear out during the overnight hours as high pressure starts to move in. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s, but it will feel colder with wind chills in the mid 20s.

The rest of the week will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift more southwesterly bringing temperatures toward 50 on Thursday, then the lower 50s on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, a complex area of low pressure will slide from the deep south into the Ohio Valley. There is some uncertainty with the exact timing, however we can say that there will be showers as early as Saturday afternoon or evening.

The showers will be on and off through the night and continue into Sunday. Despite the long duration, rainfall looks to be on the light side with as much as half an inch possible.

Colder air then moves in for the first part of the week. Monday will be a blustery day with highs in the 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. The winds should ease off by Tuesday, but expect temperatures to drop further into the lower 40s.