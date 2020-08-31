Overcast skies with risk of light showers

We're not the only ones who experience the different seasons. Our furry friends do too! Winter, spring, summer or fall, see this pups out and about.

NEW YORK — An easterly flow developed on Monday keeping clouds around for much of the day. This cool breeze should persist into Tuesday, but it will remain overcast as well.

To the west, a system is expected to slide south of the region on Monday night. A ridge of high pressure offshore should keep us dry, but the threat for light rain cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Expect it to remain cloudy at first on Tuesday, but the sun may break through during the afternoon. While much of the day should be dry, a light shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday features a better shot of scattered showers as a storm system passes. As we see it now, nothing looks severe at this time, but a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures may hit 80 degrees

Several disturbances will cross through the region on Thursday and Friday keeping it rather unsettled. We’re not expecting it to rain for the entire day, but a few scattered showers will be possible. On Friday, a cold front will pass, bringing in an increased risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Cooler air then moves in for the holiday weekend. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, a cold front could bring the risk of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.