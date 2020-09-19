Summer tries to hold on despite a cool finish

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Sunday featured a nice finish to the weekend, although cooler than normal. It was a chilly start north and west of the city with a frost advisory in place until 8 a.m. However, it wasn’t quite as chilly in the city. Lows began in the 50s at Central Park before reaching the 60s in the afternoon. Expect a repeat scenario tonight with a freeze warning joining the list of weather alerts.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday for Sullivan and Western Ulster Counties. A frost advisory will be in place from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday for Eastern Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Sussex Counties, and Northern Connecticut.

In addition to contending with below average temperatures, Teddy causes more issues at the coast. A high surf advisory continues through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the south shore of Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties as well as parts of the Jersey Shore. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone. Anticipate localized minor coastal flooding in vulnerable areas near the bayfront during the times of high tide as well as life- threatening rip currents.

Looking ahead to the week

Expect plenty of sunshine this week. Autumn arrives on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. with pleasantly mild weather. Then summer will attempt a comeback with highs topping out near 80 degrees later in the week.

Tracking the Tropics

Beta became the earliest 23rd named tropical storm in the Atlantic this past Friday. It takes the spot from Alpha, the first-ever storm to be named a Greek letter on October 22, 2005. Beta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston late Monday or early Tuesday.

After Sally brought feet of rain and catastrophic flooding to the Gulf. Beta will add more rain to the already saturated region. Three to five feet storm surge, heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds are expected.