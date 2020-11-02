Strong winds leave thousands without power in New Jersey, New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of New Jersey and New York residents are without power as strong winds hit the tri-state area Monday.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, nearly 14,500 customers reported outages throughout New Jersey while more than 5,600 customers in New York reported outages.

Jersey Central Power and Light reported nearly 8,500 customers without power while more than 2,500 PSE&> customers reported outages. Another 3,077 Orange Rockland Electric customers reported power outages and over 379 Atlantic City Electric customers reported outages.

The New Jersey Board of Utilities is in close contact with utility companies as they work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

In New York, Con Edison reported 3,076 customers without power while 2,674 PSEG Long Island customers also reported outages.

Northwest winds are expected to clock in between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

Winds could blow around unsecured objects. Expect down tree limbs and power outages as a result, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Monday for southeast NY, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Any New Jerseyan who experiences an outage are advised to report it as soon as possible.

PSEG Long Island customers who lose power should report an outage through their app, online or text OUT to PSEGLI (773454).

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s weather team.