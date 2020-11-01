After a chilly start, milder air moves in for the 1st week of november

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After a wet and cold start to November, Mother Nature will bring back milder temperatures for the latter part of the work week.

The gusty winds that were around during the day backed off Monday evening. It will still be breezy at times as temperatures drop into the upper 30s overnight. Wind chills will likely be right around 30 degrees. A weak system will pass to the north bringing a shot of a passing snow shower well north. Along the coast, it will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

After the chilly start, Election Day is shaping up to a pleasant one. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week is looking up to be a dry one as high pressure settles across the eastern half of the nation. A southwesterly flow will develop bringing in milder temperatures for the rest of the week and that trend could continue into next week. On Wednesday, temperatures will get close to the 60 degree mark. Heading into the weekend, we could hit the 70 degree mark under mostly sunny skies.

