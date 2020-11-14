Stormy finish, whipping winds, turning cold

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It’s a cool and dry start to the weekend.

Highs topped out in the 50s across the tri-state, about a 20 degree drop from last week. Now get ready for the chill as a storm system approaches from the west. Overnight lows will likely bottom out in the 30s.

It will be a chilly start tomorrow with highs mainly in the upper 50s. Then a few showers will get underway in the early afternoon, mainly north and west of the city. Rain will become widespread in the evening.

A wind advisory will go into effect from 1pm to midnight for Long Island, parts of coastal Connecticut and New Jersey. Expect wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

But winds won’t be the only concern. Heavy rain could lead to flooding in some areas. There’s also a coastal flood advisory for Middlesex, western Monmouth, Ocean, and south Burlington counties from 1 to 6 p.m.

Once this storm passes, colder air will take over. Overnight wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s through Wednesday.

Tracking the topics

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Iota in the Carribean, which could become a major Hurricane in the next couple days. With Central America is still recovering from Hurricane Eta, Iota will likely bring more devastation to the area next week.

Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 (sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph) on Nov. 3, in Nicaragua, which was among the top five strongest storms to ever hit the nation.

Eta left behind a path of destruction through Honduras and Guatemala bringing feet of rain, and tremendous flooding.

There are major concerns over waterborne diseases and COVID-19 complicating recovery. And the situation could become even more dire as Iota creeps toward the coast.

