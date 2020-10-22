Spring-like Thursday as some sun returns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The low clouds and fog that have stuck around for the past few days will stick around for at least one more. While the sun broke through across parts of the tri-state area Monday, it stayed overcast in the city keeping temperatures in the upper 60s. A light northeasterly breeze develop keeping the clouds around on Friday, but the sun should finally break through during the weekend.

The overcast skies and fog will develop once again Thursday night. Similar to the last few nights, A Dense Fog Advisory may have to be reissued, especially across coastal sections during the overnight hours as the visibility may drop down to a quarter mile or less. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

The clouds and fog will stick around for a good deal of Friday morning. During the afternoon, the skies will stay overcast, but the clouds may thin out allowing for some brightening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The sun should finally break through on Saturday and that will help bring temperatures up into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The bump in the milder temperatures won’t last long as a cold front will bring much cooler temperatures for Sunday. While not likely, there is a shot of a passing shower as the front passes late on Saturday.

Sunday features lots of sun, but a northerly breeze will cool down the temperatures. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into next week, an unsettled pattern will develop as a series of slow moving systems crosses through the region. That will bring the risk of showers from time to time from Monday through at least Thursday.