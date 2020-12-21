Winter solstice forecast: Partly cloudy Monday with some sun before storms approach

A potent storm system approaching the Pacific Northwest will sweep across the country and arrive in the tri-state area the evening of Christmas Eve. The accompanying cold front has the chance bring some wicked rain and strong winds through the night before it tapers off the morning of Christmas Day. Some cold air will filter in as it tapers off, so there is a chance for a quick changeover to snow before it totally ends.

As for Monday evening, weak system will cross through the region bringing some light rain showers late in the evening and into the overnight. For inland spots, temperatures may be cold enough to bring some snow. Perhaps a light dusting or coating will be possible wherever the colder surfaces are.

After a cloudy start, skies will gradually clear out on Tuesday as high pressure starts to move in. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s during the afternoon. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs holding in the mid 40s

Clouds will be on the increase on Christmas Eve as the potent storm system approaches the region. As of now, the rain and gusty winds should hold off until the evening hours. One it arrives, winds could gust to over 50 mph and the rain will be on the heavy side through the night.

Once all is said and done, as much as an inch or so of rain will be possible by Christmas morning. For northern sections, depending on how fast the cold air arrives, there is a chance for a quick changeover for some spots before it tapers off.

Ahead of the front, southerly winds will allow temperatures will surge into the 50s on Christmas Eve making it primarily a rain event.

Cold air will filter in behind the system allowing temperatures to tumble from the lower 50s in the morning, to the 30s and 40s during the afternoon of Christmas Day.

An arctic high pressure will build in for the weekend keeping it dry but cold. Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures should recover back to the lower 40s.