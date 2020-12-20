Some sun Monday and then get ready for severe weather, just in time for Christmas

Get ready for possible severe weather, just in time for Christmas. Expect rain, snow, powerful winds and icy conditions.

In the meantime, after rain and snow fell across the area, expect a dry finish to the weekend. Clouds will continue to dominate throughout the overnight making it difficult to see the Great Conjunction. But don’t worry, you’ll have another shot at catching a glimpse.

Saturn and Jupiter will be about a tenth of a degree apart in the night sky Monday night. However, our view may be obstructed as another system is slated to arrive during the overnight into Tuesday morning with little no accumulation expected.

Even though the two planets will be the closest to one another Monday night, you can still see it Tuesday night. Just look to the southwest to see the well anticipated celestial event.

Looking ahead to the Christmas storm

While this system is mostly a rain event, there are other major concerns. Also, severe thunderstorms are not out of the question.

Moderate to heavy rain will make getting around town difficult. Additionally, rain combined with melting snow from last week’s nor’easter will likely lead to flooding. To make matters worse, strong winds could knock down trees, power lines and cause power outages. Also, expect travel delays.

Although milder air is slated to arrive, temperatures will take a sharp dive below freezing on Christmas as the storm pulls away. During that time, there could be a transition to snow. If snow continues, there could be a coating with icy conditions. As always, stay tuned for updates.

