Some flurries Wednesday as NY, NJ dig out after winter storm

NEW YORK — Milder temperatures are on the way as high pressure finally kick what is left of the nor’easter out to sea. We will see a fairly good amount of snowmelt on Thursday as well as Friday, however, a cold front will bring some rain as the week comes to a close.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 30s on Wednesday allowing for some melting to occur. Heading into Wednesday night, any snowmelt and slush will refreeze as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s on Wednesday night. Any flurries that occur early in the evening will diminish and skies will finally clear as high pressure slides in.

Sunshine returns on Thursday as the high pressure moves toward the East Coast. A milder breeze will help bring temperatures up toward 40 degrees.

By Friday morning, a cold front will move in bringing rain across the region as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. Inland areas could initially start out as an icy mix, however, warmer air will move in allowing for the changeover to rain to occur. As much as a quarter-inch of rain is possible before it tapers off late in the day.

Colder temperatures filter in on Saturday with highs backing down to around 40 degrees.

Earlier in the week, the forecast models have been hinting at the possibility of another snowstorm that could affect Sunday and Monday. As we see it, that storm looks to stay well south. That being said, a weaker storm to the north could bring some snow showers on Sunday. Any impacts from this storm will be much less and more of a nuisance if any. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Colder air then filters in for next week with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.