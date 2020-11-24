Soggy Thanksgiving day coming up

NEW YORK — Mother Nature will be providing a smooth Wednesday for the few that will be traveling this year.

Rain will develop overnight as a storm approaches and it will linger into Thanksgiving Day.

After a clear start to the evening, clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night as a warm front lifts through the region. Temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees in the city.

Winds will shift more southerly on Wednesday, but that will also bring in more clouds during the day. Temperatures will climb further into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

For the few that will be traveling, the main travel trouble spot will be the Ohio Valley and points south as a storm system crosses through that part of the region. In the Pacific Northwest, another storm system will bring some rain along the coast and snow across the Sierras.

Back to the northeast, rain will hold off until late Wednesday night and it may be briefly heavy during the morning hours on Thanksgiving Day. Gradually, the rain will taper off during the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to an inch. As for temperatures, expect highs to be around 60 degrees.

Friday looks to be a dry day. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a nice day featuring lots sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s. A few more clouds will move in on Sunday and that will make it a bit cooler with highs in the lower 50s.