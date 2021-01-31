Snowstorm takes aim at NY, NJ: Timeline, snow totals, and more

A pedestrian walks in the snow in New York City.

NEW YORK — After days of frigid temperatures, the New York, New Jersey region braces for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions

The storm that brought snow and rain to the west has made its way across the country to our neck of the woods. Flakes began to set in across New Jersey in the late afternoon hours Sunday and are slowly becoming more widespread across the region.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency Sunday night, including restrictions on non-essential travel beginning 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

“Make no mistake: this storm will bring heavy snowfall, and it will make travel dangerous in every neighborhood in our city,” de Blasio said. “New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe.”

Expect light snow Sunday evening into Monday morning. As the nor’easter ramps up after the morning rush, expect heavy bands to take shape. A winter storm warning is in effect from Sunday evening through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anticipate blizzard-like conditions with potentially 1-3 inches falling per hour. Visibility will be ¼ mile or less with wind gust up to 50 mph, the strongest along the shore. The worst of the storm will be after 9 a.m. Monday through Monday tonight.

These powerful winds will create blowing, drifting snow, which will make getting around town impossible. Additionally, the weight of the snow and powerful winds may lead to down trees, power lines and power outages.

Another thing to consider is that as temperatures rise late Monday night, warmer air may allow for mixing along the coast.However, colder air arrives causing a return of snow showers Tuesday. The storm should taper off by early Wednesday morning. In addition to the winter storm warning, a coastal flood advisory will also be in effect.

Snowstorm timeline

The storm is expected to arrive in southern New Jersey around 4 p.m. Sunday and become more widespread across the New York City area around 9 p.m.

The key factor in determining snow totals will be the storm’s duration.

Typically, most winter storms last about eight to 12 hours. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case with this nor’easter.

A secondary low will likely develop, allowing for prolonged periods of snow. Forecast models suggest snow showers will continue throughout Monday and carry over into Tuesday, with a chance of lingering flurries early Wednesday morning.

Snow totals

Expect moderate to heavy snow throughout Sunday night into Monday. The storm will bring more snow to the area on Tuesday before tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

New York City could have snow totals between 14 and 16 inches, Mayor de Blasio said.

West of the city, Jersey City residents could see between 12 and 22 inches of snow. Areas such as Denville, New Jersey, residents could see between 16 and 26 inches of snow by Tuesday, per the National Weather Service.

Out on Long Island, officials in Nassau County are preparing for 12 inches or more of snow.

New York City storm preparations

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled in-person learning for New York City public schools on Monday.

Students will pivot to remote learning. Food distribution at schools and the Learning Bridges program also are canceled on Monday.

The city’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Monday, de Blasio said. Appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended for Monday and Tuesday, and the city’s Open Streets program is canceled for Monday.

The mayor held a storm and COVID-19 briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Possible power outages

Gusty winds of up to 45 mph or more could bring down trees and power lines during the nor’easter.

Utility companies across the tri-state area are preparing with extra crews to handle possible power outages.

Officials reminded residents to call their utility company to report an outage and to stay away from downed power lines, which could be live and dangerous.

WINTER STORM #ORLENA: Tomorrow’s snowstorm? will also bring strong wind gusts? that could cause power outages, but the utility companies are prepared and on standby. If your power goes out, report it to your #utility ASAP: https://t.co/YoXPccGSvH pic.twitter.com/61TMGXSED0 — NJ Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) (@NJBPU) January 30, 2021

Storm’s impact on public transit

MTA officials urged customers to stay home Monday, if possible.

Crews worked to prepare for the storm Sunday and agency officials will monitor the storm as it develops overnight and on Monday.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule on Monday. Metro-North Railroad will continue with regular service, which has already been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.