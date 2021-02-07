Snowstorm sequel in NY, NJ: Snow totals, timeline and more

NEW YORK — Another round of snow blanketed the tri-state region on Sunday, with as many as 3 to 7 inches expected.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. and will expire around 9 p.m.

Here’s our latest briefing for the winter storm we are expecting today. Snow accumulations of 5-8″ for NYC, Long Island, and much of Southern CT with lower amounts in the Lower Hudson Valley.



For more detailed info visit: https://t.co/CMfZmpLWYS #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/e7TGmMmmkQ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 7, 2021

Snowstorm timeline

Flurries began falling early Sunday morning and snow showers in New York City picked up in intensity around 9 a.m.

The heaviest snow moved into the area around 11 a.m., with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation per hour.

The storm should taper off, from west to east, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

New York City and the surrounding area could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow by the end of the storm. The National Weather Service scaled back initial forecast models showing up to 5 to 8 inches of snow possible.

Like Clockwork: A nod to ⁦⁦@WeatherAnchorMa⁩ Stacey-Ann Gooden on a precise forecast this weekend. She said snow would arrive in NYC at 9 am. When I looked out window at 9:08, there it was! I’d checked for an hour before 9. Follow ⁦@PIX11News⁩ pic.twitter.com/1VlnWbKdjD — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) February 7, 2021

Additional storm factors

This fast-moving storm is not expected to pack as much of a punch as the last nor’easter. However, officials warned residents against traveling during the storm, if possible. With snow still left over from the previous storm, getting around will be dangerous.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways on Sunday. The restrictions do not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. For more details, click here.

❄ Many parts of the state are currently experiencing heavy snowfall. Please stay home. If you must travel, be sure to give our crews plenty of room to safely clear the roads. #WinterReadyNJ pic.twitter.com/Zidhs63aM4 — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) February 7, 2021

Once the storm passes, winds will pick up. Expect gusts between 25 and 35 mph with the heaviest winds between 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Even though the storm will be over by Sunday night, anticipate a tough morning commute. As temperatures fall below freezing, snow-covered roads and sidewalks will likely freeze. So be sure to allow for extra travel time.

My friend @metssuffer sent me this video from NJ. If you can take snow pics and videos safely, don’t forget to tag me. You might see it on the air. #snow @PIX11News @PIXweather pic.twitter.com/fFXT4nqbXQ — Stacy-Ann Gooden (@stacyanngooden) February 7, 2021

A look ahead at more snow this week

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there is more snow in the forecast on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like flakes will begin to fly during the morning rush and taper off by the afternoon.

Another round of rain and snow showers is possible Thursday into Friday.