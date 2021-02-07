Snowstorm sequel in NY, NJ: Snow totals, timeline and more

A pedestrian walks in the snow in New York City.

NEW YORK — Another round of snow blanketed the tri-state region on Sunday, with as many as 3 to 7 inches expected.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. and will expire around 9 p.m.

Snowstorm timeline
Flurries began falling early Sunday morning and snow showers in New York City picked up in intensity around 9 a.m.

The heaviest snow moved into the area around 11 a.m., with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation per hour.

The storm should taper off, from west to east, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

New York City and the surrounding area could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow by the end of the storm. The National Weather Service scaled back initial forecast models showing up to 5 to 8 inches of snow possible.

Additional storm factors
This fast-moving storm is not expected to pack as much of a punch as the last nor’easter. However, officials warned residents against traveling during the storm, if possible. With snow still left over from the previous storm, getting around will be dangerous.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways on Sunday. The restrictions do not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. For more details, click here.

Once the storm passes, winds will pick up. Expect gusts between 25 and 35 mph with the heaviest winds between 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Even though the storm will be over by Sunday night, anticipate a tough morning commute. As temperatures fall below freezing, snow-covered roads and sidewalks will likely freeze. So be sure to allow for extra travel time.

A look ahead at more snow this week
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there is more snow in the forecast on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like flakes will begin to fly during the morning rush and taper off by the afternoon.

Another round of rain and snow showers is possible Thursday into Friday.

