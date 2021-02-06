Snowstorm sequel for tri-state area Sunday

NEW YORK — Get ready for another round of snow.

This storm is not expected to pack as much of a punch as the recent winter storm. However, please keep in mind that traveling is not advised. With snow still left over from the previous storm, getting around town will be dangerous.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will go into effect tomorrow between 6am and 9pm for the tri-state area. Snow is slated to get underway between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, beginning in southern New Jersey before spreading northeast to the rest of the region.

The heaviest snow will likely occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow. During this time, it’s possible to gain 1-2 inches per hour. The storm should taper off between 5 and 8 p.m. from west to east.

Once the storm passes, winds will pick up. Expect gusts between 25 and 35 mph with the heaviest winds will arrive 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Even though the storm is over by Sunday night, anticipate a tough morning commute. As temperatures fall below freezing, snow covered roads and sidewalks will likely freeze. So be sure to allow extra travel time.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there is more snow in the forecast on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like flakes will begin to fly during the morning rush and taper off by the afternoon.

If you think there’s another round, you guessed right. Expect rain and snow showers Thursday into Friday. As always, stay tuned for updates.