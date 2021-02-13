Snow, sleet and frigid temps dominate weekend in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — A storm system passing south and east of the region will bring a chance of snow and sleet to New York and New Jersey this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of New York and New Jersey from 1 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

A slushy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will move across the area Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures topping out around 28 degrees. However, little to no accumulation is expected from the storm.

Any precipitation should be over with by Sunday morning, but cloudy skies will remain. Sunday will be warmer, with a high around 35 degrees.

Another quick-moving system could pass to the south and east Sunday night.

A more potent storm is expected to arrive Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday.