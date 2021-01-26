Icy mix tapers off, but frigid temps are on the way after a quiet Wednesday

NEW YORK — A weak system crossing through the region brought some light snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain on Tuesday. Coastal sections, including the city, got around a coating or so, while a couple of inches fell well inland. After a quiet Wednesday, a round of arctic air moves in for the latter part of the week and continues into the weekend.

Some leftover icy mix or drizzle will stick around Tuesday evening before it finally tapers off. Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 30s through the night. Further inland, temperatures will drop below freezing bringing concerns of slick conditions on area roadways.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds during the day. Temperatures will top out at around 40 degrees.

Colder air will move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A brisk northwesterly wind develops on Thursday, keeping temperatures in the mid 30s. Gusts to 25 mph will develop, making it feel more like 20 degrees. Heading into Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the teens and persistent gusts will make wind chills end up closer to 0 degrees by Friday morning.

Gusts will further increase to around 30 mph on Friday, keeping temperatures from climbing past the mid 20s. Wind chill values will only be in the mid-teens.

The chill continues heading into Saturday. Despite the mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only climb to around 30 degrees and wind chills will be around 20 degrees.

All eyes are then on the potential of a storm system that could arrive as soon as Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but the potential for accumulating snow is on the table.

