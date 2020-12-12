Snow possible next week as two storms pass through region

A pedestrian walks along 42nd Street in Times Square during a snowstorm on Jan. 4, 2018.

NEW YORK — The tri-state area could see its first snowstorm of the season next week.

The PIX11 Weather Team is monitoring two storms with the potential for snow.

The first is on Monday, when a storm system is expected to pass to our south, bringing rain and a chance for a dusting of snow.

A developing coastal storm, meanwhile, has the potential to bring snow, rain, or a mix of both to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 60% chance of snow on Wednesday, mainly after 12 p.m. The chance for snow continues Wednesday night and into Thursday morning before tapering off.

Computer models may vary over the weekend, and a more solid forecast should be expected by Monday. However, it’s a potential storm that bears watching.

This weekend, some afternoon showers are possible Saturday, with a high near 55 degrees.

There will be some fog Sunday morning, but the latter half of the weekend is looking better with partly sunny skies and highs near 58 degrees.