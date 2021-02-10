Snow overnight could create slushy morning commute

NEW YORK — A quick-moving snowstorm will track to the south of the region late Wednesday night, but it will be close enough to bring snow to the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the city as the snow could create hazardous road conditions for the morning commute.

Snow will develop late in the evening Wednesday night and it will continue into the overnight hours. Most of it should be on the light side but there could be a period or two of heavier snow especially south of the city where they will be closer to the area of low pressure.

The snow should taper off during the commute on Thursday morning in the city, but it could linger a little longer for areas to the south.

As snowfall amounts go, as much as a coating to two inches is expected from the city and points north. To the south, as much as four inches is possible across Central and South Jersey.

A second storm follows behind this on Friday, but it looks like it will track further south allowing the region to clean out the snow.

A reason for that southerly track is because of an arctic area of high pressure that will drive temperatures down for Friday. Wind chill values will be in the single digits early Friday morning. The winds ease off during the day, but it will remain to be very cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Much of Saturday looks quiet, but another quick-moving storm moves in late and continues into Sunday morning. While this storm is also capable of producing snow, warmer air will filter in allowing for a changeover to an icy mix. As it is still a few days before the event, there is still some time before better details come into the picture.